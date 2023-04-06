District
- all -
Arua, Uganda
East Acholi, Uganda
Elgon Region
Entebbe, Uganda
Fort Portal, Uganda
Gulu, Uganda
Hoima, Uganda
Jinja, Uganda
Kabale, Western Region, Uganda
Kampala, Uganda
Karamoja, Uganda
Kasese, Uganda
Lango Bureau, Uganda
Mbarara, Uganda
Mukono, Uganda
North Buganda, Uganda
Soroti, Uganda
South-West Buganda
Wakiso, Uganda
Register
Log in
Human rights
Politics
Business and finance
Oil & Gas
Parliament
Sport
Education
Election
National Perspective
Files
URN Fact Checker
Archive + Search
Breaking
06 Apr ·
05:14
·
Minister Kitutu Remanded Over Karamoja Iron Sheets
06 Apr ·
12:46
·
Iron Sheet Bonanza: Karamoja Affairs Minister Arrives at Anti-Corruption Court to Face Charges
06 Apr ·
12:30
·
Baharagate Bows Out after 53 Years of Episcopal Journey
06 Apr ·
08:03
·
Police Investigate Abandoned Car used in Robbery in Fort Portal
06 Apr ·
07:41
·
Works Ministry Breaks Ground on New Training center for Road Equipment Operators
05 Apr ·
04:52
·
Oil and Gas Compensation: Negotiator Determined to Die for Land
05 Apr ·
09:57
·
Parliamentary Oversight Body Urges Members to Fulfill Financial Obligations
05 Apr ·
08:58
·
Busoga United's Head Coach Outlines Strategies to Avoid Relegation
05 Apr ·
07:59
·
Court Confirms Nayebale as Gomba Woman MP
04 Apr ·
08:31
·
Keshwala Factory up in Flames
Minister Kitutu Remanded Over Karamoja Iron Sheets
Top story
Court
Kitutu on Thursday afternoon was arraigned before the Court presided over by Chief Magistrate Joan Achiro.
06 Apr 2023
17:14
Kukunda
Judith
Court
Minister for Karamoja Affairs Mary Gorreti Kitutu Kimono in the dock
You need to
Log in
and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in
Support us
Images
1
Minister for Karamoja Affairs Mary Gorreti Kitutu Kimono in the dock
Reset password
×
Email address
Reset password
Close
Register
×
First name
Minimum 2 characters.
Last name
Minimum 2 characters.
Email address
Password
Register
Close