Missing Rukiga Man Found Dead Without a Head

Crime
Rukiga, Western Region, Uganda
Eddie Mugisha, Rwamucucu sub county LC3 chairman says that they were terrified more after finding the deceased’s head and right arm cut off and taken. Mugisha says this kind of gruesome killing is the first in the sub county.
05 Mar 2023 19:07
Crime
Locals gathered at the home of the deceased (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)
