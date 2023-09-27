Misuse of Food Additives Dangerous to Human Health- UNBS

The Uganda National
Bureau of Standards-UNBS has commenced the enforcement of standards on food
additives.
The
additives are substances that are not part of a food or beverage in its natural
form but are substances added to preserve, flavor, or enhance taste, appearance,
or other sensory qualities.
UNBS says it
is starting with sensitizing the responsible users on how to apply the
substances in the production processes, or how to identify them before
importing or buying them from the producer.
Recently
there have been reports of dangerous chemicals or substances which are added to
meat and grasshoppers, with some claiming that the users are actually applying
formalin, which is used to preserve (embalm) dead bodies.
UNBS Deputy
Executive Director, Patricia Ejalu says as technology advances, manufacturers
are becoming more innovative to compete in the market, and in the end, some
undesirable practices are being applied.
This has
necessitated some new developments in the standards to ensure the protection of the
consumers and the preservation of the export markets.
//Cue in: “We are in…
Cue out:… are using additives.”//
Speaking at
a meeting with the business community on Thursday, Ejalu said that while it is okay to be
innovative, there have to be limitations in regard to what one is producing for
the consumption of human beings.
She says
that some additives are produced with different and positive intentions, but can
be used either intentionally or unintentionally, for the wrong purpose, leading
to disastrous effects.
//Cue in: But members, additives…
Cue out: … is affected immediately.”//
Some traders sought to know why some people are penalized even when the
substances approved for human consumption are found in their products.
However,
Moses Matovu, a senior certification officer at UNBS, says each additive is
approved for use in a certain product because the different products are made
of different articles, which may not be safe to mix with certain additives.
He cited carbonated
soft drinks which may not share the same additive with juices.
//Cue in: “Not every additive…
Cue out: …is accepted there.”//
However,
according to him, the main challenge with importers and manufacturers is that they
do not focus much on labeling their products.
Matovu says
labeling should be the first source of protection for the consumer, and that
each pack should clearly indicate what type of additive it is.
The name,
shelf life, any other additives or ingredients, storage, and name and address
are some of the aspects the enforcers will be looking for on the package,
according to Matovu.
//Cue in: “Many of you…
Cue out:…or batch identification.”//
Currently, the production and distribution of additives are regulated by the
US45 2019 General Standard on Food Additives.
Rehma Meeme, the Senior Standards Officer at UNBS, says any additives released for use must be justified as to why it
was produced, in other words, there must be a reason or an additional
benefit it gives when the food or drink is used.
She adds that different additives, even when approved for consumption, may
affect some people differently, and therefore the producer must indicate what
category of people may not consume it, or the amounts that should not be
exceeded by the consumer.