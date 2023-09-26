MOH to Deworm 22 Million Children to Reduce Anemia

Dr. Olaro told Uganda Radio Network at a function where the Food for the Hungry organization donated 600 doses of deworming tables to the ministry of health that deworming is is mostly neglected by individuals yet worms are dangerous to life.
The Ministry
of Health is to carry out a massive de worming campaign for children in the
country to reduce cases of anemia in the country.
Dr. Charles
Olaro, the Director of curative services at the Ministry of Health said that in Uganda
53 percent of children below 5 years have anemia because of the worms and 39
percent of pregnant women are also affected.
Now the
ministry has come up with a strategy of working with the school health programs
in the country and also involving religious institutions and markets to reach all the children during the child health months of April and October
which comes every year.
While
handing over the consignment to the Ministry of Health, Dorothy Namayanja who is the program Delivery Manager from Food for Hungry Uganda said that according to
the Uganda Demographic and Health, survey 29 percent of children 6 to 59 months
are stunted, which prompted them to support the ministry of health to scale up evidence-based
nutrition intervention.
Namayanja
said that they expect to increase growth and weight gain in children, increased
resistance to other infections and improvement in school attendance, and
improvement in children’s ability to perform in school.
Matayo
Gamutunu, the warehouse officer from the ministry of health said that the dewormers
are to be distributed to the regions of Acholi, Lango, West Nile, Busoga, and
Sebei region for the start according to the ministry of health and the
quantities they have in store.
The ministry
of health has received a donation from Food for the Hungry worth 4.5 million doses
of dewormers worth 601 million shillings. The de warmers will be distributed through
the Uganda National Medical stores to different districts to promote immunization
and micro nutrient supplementation.
The 4.5
dozes donated will only cover 20 percent of the national need for the upcoming
child health days in April