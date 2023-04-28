Breaking

Mother, Daughter Killed over Land Dispute in Moroto

Court
Crime
Moroto, Uganda
Losike, who is currently on the run, attacked the two with a spear, killing them instantly after piercing them several times in the chest.
28 Apr 2023 08:48
Moroto, Uganda
Court Crime
Police officers loading the bodies of the deceased to the vechicle to take to the mortuary
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 2

Police officers loading the bodies of the deceased to the vechicle to take to the mortuary

Keywords

Moroto district land disputes mother and daughter killed residents of kanakomol village

Entities

The Uganda Police Force