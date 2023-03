According to the prosecution, the convicts were involved in a land wrangle with the victim identified as a one David Onugulu, whom Isaale and her son attacked in his own garden as he was weeding crops in an attempt to block him from using the land which he had earlier bought from her husband, Samuel Kiyingi.

The convicts, Suz Isaale, and her son Patrick Ssembatya in a dock during the court session