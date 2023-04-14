Breaking

MP Cecilia Ogwal Blocked As Police Battles Rowdy Residents In Soroti

Politics
Human rights
Soroti, Uganda
Ogwal told Journalists that the security deployment was uncalled for. She notes that the Women’s Day celebration is not a political activity that would attract hundreds of armed personnel in the city centre.
14 Apr 2023 16:49
Soroti, Uganda
Politics Human rights
MP Cecilia Ogwal's vehicle surrounded by the police cars.
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 1

MP Cecilia Ogwal's vehicle surrounded by the police cars.

Keywords

MP Joan Alobo Achom RCC, Peter Pex Paak dokolo woman mp cecilia ogwal police blocks women's day celebration in soroti soroti sports ground

Entities

Soroti City