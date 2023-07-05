Henry Bwambale, the the chairperson of the business community in Mpondwe say that since the introduction of a competitive market a cross the border many local small and medium fish traders have rain out of business.
o address itThe business community at the Mpondwe border post in Kasese
District are continuing to decry the low fish business despite the
construction of the multi billion Mpondwe market.
The
decline of the fish business is largely attributed to the continued
operations of a competitive market across the border in DR Congo.
The
market in Lubhiriha was established by Congolese traders after Uganda
closed the open markets as a measure to contain the outbreak of
COVID-19. Uganda government opened the Mpondwe border market in November
2021 after two years of closer.
However,
majority of the buyers from DR Congo no longer cross to Mpondwe since
they already have a fish market on their side. Henry Bwambale, the the
chairperson of the business community in Mpondwe say that since the
introduction of a competitive market a cross the border many local small
and medium fish traders have rain out of business.
Until
Uganda and DR Congo leadership discuss how the two markets can operate
for the benefit of all traders on both sides, Bwambale notes that Uganda
traders and other indirect beneficiaries of the fish business are
gradually getting out of work.
Mapoze
Sylvester Mayor Mpondwe Lhubiriha town council, says the town council
is failing to hit its projected revenue collection because of the slow
business. He noted that there is an urgent need to regulate the fish
business and help the domestic market also thrive.
Moses
Alinda, a fish trader says that because of the better prices across the
border, even when the Mpondwe fish market re-opened in 2021, the
traders continued crossing to cross to DR Congo.
However,
e faults the Uganda government of taking long to open cross-border
whenever other countries relaxed restrictions. Something which he says
give the Congolese an opportunity to open a competitive market across
the border.
Rebeca
Kadaga, the Minister for East African Community Affairs who has visited
the market promised that both governments would soon present these
concerns and arrive at the best possible position to help traders
benefit from the market facility.