MPs Task NITA-U to Lower Internet Cost

Richard Obita, the NITA-U Director, Planning, Research and Development assured legislators of their target to reduce the cost of internet further from the current US Dollars 70 for each megabit per second to US Dollars 35 for each megabit per second. He said that initially, Ugandans were paying US Dollars 100 per megabit per second for internet services.
05 Apr 2023 19:37
Officials from NITA- U appearing before Parliament's Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) committee.
