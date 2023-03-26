Breaking

Mukono Mayor Accuses Town Clerks' Office of Frustrating Mayoral Mandate

Local government
Business and finance
Crime
Mukono, Uganda
Nkoyoyo says that his role has been hijacked by the Office of the Town Clerk. The Office, he says, has been establishing projects without his knowledge yet he has never received reports about the implementation of activities and audits for review.
24 Mar 2023 07:55
Mukono, Uganda
Local government Business and finance Crime
Mukono Municipal Mayor, Erisa Mukasa Nkoyoyo.
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Images 1

Mukono Municipal Mayor, Erisa Mukasa Nkoyoyo.

Entities

Erisa Mukasa Nkoyoyo Mukono Municipality

Keywords

Mukono Mayor Accuse Town Clerk’ Office for Failing His Mayoral Mandate by Hiding Reports