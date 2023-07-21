Breaking

Mulago Medical Camp Relieves People with Knee Problems

Health
Kampala, Uganda
Bangirana says, though the hospital does not charge for the service, patients need to buy implants and other sundries which hikes the cost of surgery to 20 million Shillings.
21 Jul 2023 14:56
Kampala, Uganda
Health
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Entities

Mulago Specialised National Referral Hospital

Keywords

knee problems