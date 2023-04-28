District
Arua, Uganda
East Acholi, Uganda
Elgon Region
Entebbe, Uganda
Fort Portal, Uganda
Gulu, Uganda
Hoima, Uganda
Jinja, Uganda
Kabale, Western Region, Uganda
Kampala, Uganda
Karamoja, Uganda
Kasese, Uganda
Lango Bureau, Uganda
Mbarara, Uganda
Mukono, Uganda
North Buganda, Uganda
Soroti, Uganda
South-West Buganda
Wakiso, Uganda
Human rights
Politics
Business and finance
Oil & Gas
Parliament
Sport
Education
Election
National Perspective
Museveni Announces Tax Waiver On Prosecutors' Salaries
Top story
Court
Munyonyo, Kampala, Uganda
Museveni joked that he knows some of the male Prosecutors like drinking beer and the ladies are in love with perfumes and therefore there is nothing for nothing and he will therefore obtain taxes from them when they are purchasing such goods.
28 Apr 2023
22:08
Munyonyo, Kampala, Uganda
Kukunda
Judith
Court
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.
Keywords
ADF
Joan Kagezi Memorial Lecture
Prosecutors' Salary Waiver
Yoweraguta Museveni
Yoweri Kaguta Museveni
joan kagezi
