While addressing a team of investors under the Council for Algerian Economic Renewal-Conseil du renouveau économique algérien (CREA) led by their President Mr. Kamel Moula in Algiers, Museveni urged Algerian investors and businessmen to take advantage of Uganda’s profitability by building and locating production facilities in the country, which has got all the required raw materials that just need value addition.

M7 meeting Algerian trade and Investment officials (4)