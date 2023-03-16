Breaking

Museveni Concludes Algerian Visit With Call For Investment In Uganda

Top story
Business and finance
While addressing a team of investors under the Council for Algerian Economic Renewal-Conseil du renouveau économique algérien (CREA) led by their President Mr. Kamel Moula in Algiers, Museveni urged Algerian investors and businessmen to take advantage of Uganda’s profitability by building and locating production facilities in the country, which has got all the required raw materials that just need value addition.
14 Mar 2023 12:28
Business and finance
M7 meeting Algerian trade and Investment officials (4)
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Images 1

M7 meeting Algerian trade and Investment officials (4)