Breaking

Museveni Orders Immediate Release Of 6 billion Shillings For Kampala Roads Rehabilitation

Human rights
Politics
Kampala, Uganda
Museveni issued the directive on Wednesday while meeting a delegation from Serbia at State House Entebbe to discuss bilateral trade relations between Uganda and Serbia.
20 Apr 2023 09:10
Kampala, Uganda
Human rights Politics
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us