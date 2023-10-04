Museveni Promotes Richard Otto to Major General

Col Akiiki explained that Otto’s promotion follows his latest appointment as the chairperson of the South Sudan supervisory mechanism which monitors the implementation of the peace process on behalf of Uganda as a Guarantor of the Peace agreement.

Promoted military officer Richard Otto

President Yoweri Museveni has promoted Brig Gen Richard Otto to the rank of Major General.



Otto was recently appointed the chairperson of the South Sudan supervisory mechanism which monitors the implementation of the peace process on behalf of Uganda as a Guarantor of the Peace agreement.



Otto’s promotion was announced on Wednesday by the Commander of Defence Forces –CDF Gen Wilson Mbadi through the Uganda People’s Defence Forces –UPDF deputy Spokesperson, Col Deo Akiiki.



“The CDF is pleased to announce the promotion of Brig Gen, RICHARD OTTO to the rank of Maj General by the president of the Republic of Uganda and Commander in Chief of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces,” Col Akiiki said.



IGAD has three peace guarantors which include Uganda, Sudan and South Sudan. President Museveni is the chairperson of the guarantors. Otto’s promotion has put him to the third highest rank in Uganda’s military.



