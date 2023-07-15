Breaking

Museveni's Sub County Policing Model Workable-DIGP

Security
Jinja, Uganda
15 Jul 2023 13:34
Jinja, Uganda
Security
The Deputy IGP, Maj. Gen. Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi addressing journalists in Jinja city.
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 1

The Deputy IGP, Maj. Gen. Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi addressing journalists in Jinja city.

Entities

Geoffrey Tumusiime Jinja

Keywords

crime police security