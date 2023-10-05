Muslim MPs Dispel Fears Against Islamic Banking

Asuman Basalirwa, the Caucus’s Chairperson explained that constitutionally, Uganda is a secular country, and thus, such fears among the citizenry relating to the alleged Islamization of the country through Islamic financing products are misplaced and should be negated.
Members of Parliament under the Muslim Parliamentary Caucus have dispelled
fears that the operationalization of Islamic Banking services in the country is
intended to convert Ugandans to Islam.
Their response follows the passing of the Income Tax
Amendment Bill 2023 by the House during a plenary sitting chaired by Speaker
Anita Among on Thursday with clauses meant to operationalize Islamic Banking products.
Asuman Basalirwa, the Caucus’s Chairperson explained that
constitutionally, Uganda is a secular country, and thus, such fears among the
citizens relating to the alleged Islamization of the country through Islamic financing products are misplaced.
Basalirwa, also the Bugiri Municipality Member of Parliament explained
that sustainable development of Islamic
finance offers benefits for economic growth, reducing poverty, and fostering
shared prosperity amid threats of aid cuts by Europeans following the recent enactment
of the Anti-LGBTQ+ law.
//Cue in; “Islamic Banking is …
Cue out… caused by aid cuts.”//
Butambala County Member of Parliament, Muhammad Muwanga
Kivumbi said that Islamic financing will address the current high-interest rates on
loans being offered by conventional banks and financial institutions in the
country that are stifling economic growth.
//Cue in; “Even when you…
Cue out… our country grows.”//
Contentions emerged during the debate in the House over the definition
of ‘interest’ as presented by the Government in comparison with what the holy
Quran book stipulates. Under Islamic Financing, Muslim lawmakers insisted that
interest on the loan is not allowed.
Citing the Quran, the Muslim legislators explained that Riba (interest on a loan) is not allowed
because Islam considers the loan disbursed out not to help a person earn profit
but bail them from a tough economic situation to regain financial freedom.
Other MPs including Naome Kabasharira, Rushenyi County Member
of Parliament in Ntungamo, and Joseph Gonzaga Ssewungu, the Kalungu County West
Representative raised concerns over understanding the Sharia Law and how the
product works.
But Speaker Among addressed their concerns that
Parliament will organize an orientation about Islamic financing so that in turn, they can ably explain the same to
their constituents across the country.
//Cue in; “I want to thank…
Cue out… to explain ably.”//
Banking in Islam is a framework of saving money governed by
Islamic law standards, also known as Sharia law. Sharia law
requires that all Islamic financial and business transactions be based on
transparency, accuracy, and disclosure of all necessary information so that one
party does not have advantages over the other party.
The transparent nature of their dealings is supposed to
make everything clear-cut and easy to understand with little room for surprise
payments or hidden fees.
The Income Tax Amendment Bill 2023 under the Financial Institutions Act will be transmitted by Parliament to the President for the second time for assent.
Once the President assents to it, it becomes an Act to operationalize the long-awaited
Islamic Financing in Uganda.
Currently, Kenya, Tanzania, and Rwanda in the
East African Community – EAC bloc are among the 50 nations across the world
that have already rolled out Islamic Banking and financial services.
