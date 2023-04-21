Breaking

Muslims Asked to Uphold Practices After Ramadhan

Sheik Abdul Hakim Ssempa Sabiiti urged Muslims at Masjid Sheik Jagwe at Kawempe to continue demonstrating the good deeds and behaviors they were exhibiting during the Holy month of Ramadhan even when Ramadhan has ended.
21 Apr 2023 15:02
Sheik Ishaqa Nangoye (left) and his friends during the Eid- El- Fitri prayers in Lira
