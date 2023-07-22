Breaking

NAADS' New Strategy Increases Growing of Hass Avocado and Macadamia

Agriculture
Business and finance
Science and technology
“For Hass avocado, over 100,000 farmers have established orchards on a total acreage of 5,340 hectares, and a total production of 47 million kilograms annually,” says Khadijah Nakakande the NAADS Public Relations Officer.
22 Jul 2023 10:38
Agriculture Business and finance Science and technology
HASS AVOCADO
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 2

HASS AVOCADO