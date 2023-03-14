Breaking

NCHE Asks Education Ministry to Define Their Mandate

Education
Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort, Wavamunno Road, Kampala, Uganda
Katunguka highlighted the issue of overlapping mandates between the council and other agencies under the same ministry. He cited several examination bodies that accredit programs and centers of tertiary institutions, causing confusion and overlap.
10 Mar 2023 07:40
Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort, Wavamunno Road, Kampala, Uganda
Education
Education Minister Janet Kataha Museveni
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Images 1

Education Minister Janet Kataha Museveni