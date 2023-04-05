Breaking

NCS Asks Districts to Allocate Land for Building Sports Facilities

Sport
Local government
Northern
Lira, Uganda
Ambrose Tashobya, the Chairperson of NCS, believes that Lango Sub-region is the land of champions. He noted that urban centers are developing with a growing population without adequate recreation facilities.
03 Apr 2023 16:03
Lira, Uganda
Sport Local government Northern
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Keywords

NCS Asks District to Provide Land for Establishing Sporting Facilities

Entities

National Council of Sports- Uganda (NCS)