District
- all -
Arua, Uganda
East Acholi, Uganda
Elgon Region
Entebbe, Uganda
Fort Portal, Uganda
Gulu, Uganda
Hoima, Uganda
Jinja, Uganda
Kabale, Western Region, Uganda
Kampala, Uganda
Karamoja, Uganda
Kasese, Uganda
Lango Bureau, Uganda
Mbarara, Uganda
Mukono, Uganda
North Buganda, Uganda
Soroti, Uganda
South-West Buganda
Wakiso, Uganda
Register
Log in
Human rights
Politics
Business and finance
Oil & Gas
Parliament
Sport
Education
Election
National Perspective
Files
URN Fact Checker
Archive + Search
Breaking
05 Apr ·
04:52
·
Oil and Gas Compensation: Negotiator Determined to Die for Land
05 Apr ·
09:57
·
Parliamentary Oversight Body Urges Members to Fulfill Financial Obligations
05 Apr ·
08:58
·
Busoga United's Head Coach Outlines Strategies to Avoid Relegation
05 Apr ·
07:59
·
Court Confirms Nayebale as Gomba Woman MP
04 Apr ·
08:31
·
Keshwala Factory up in Flames
04 Apr ·
07:49
·
Electronic Medical Records System to Improve Patient's Data Protection, Disease Surveillance
04 Apr ·
07:42
·
Evangelism, Welfare Top Priorities for Luwero Bishop Elect
04 Apr ·
07:31
·
Nagirinya Murder Case: Suspects Had Direct Voice Communication- Data Report
03 Apr ·
02:31
·
Ssemakula, Tibaijuka Elected Bishops
03 Apr ·
02:17
·
Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana and Mabirizi's Application to Halt Trial Can't Be Consolidated-Court
NCS Asks Districts to Allocate Land for Building Sports Facilities
Sport
Local government
Northern
Lira, Uganda
Ambrose Tashobya, the Chairperson of NCS, believes that Lango Sub-region is the land of champions. He noted that urban centers are developing with a growing population without adequate recreation facilities.
03 Apr 2023
16:03
Lira, Uganda
Amony
Immaculate
Sport
Local government
Northern
You need to
Log in
and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in
Support us
Keywords
NCS Asks District to Provide Land for Establishing Sporting Facilities
Entities
National Council of Sports- Uganda (NCS)
Reset password
×
Email address
Reset password
Close
Register
×
First name
Minimum 2 characters.
Last name
Minimum 2 characters.
Email address
Password
Register
Close