Breaking

NCS General Secretary Ordered to Refund UGX 100m to Netball Federation

Sport
Kampala, Uganda
Ogwel and the UNF President Sarah Babirye Kityo have been at loggerheads for the past months after Kityo accused Ogwel of asking for bribes whenever disbursing funds to facilitate the National netball team among other activities.
15 Apr 2023 15:21
Kampala, Uganda
Sport
dr. ogwel of ncs
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 1

dr. ogwel of ncs