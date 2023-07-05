Breaking

New Generation Consuming Less Booze Than Parents-Research

Top story
Business and finance
Lifestyle
The Ugandan market has recently been flooded by non-alcoholic drinks that are finding their way to parties and other social events.
05 Jul 2023 16:42
Business and finance Lifestyle
In Uganda, it is common to find young people drinking themselves silly as a fashionable but the report found that in other countries, the Gen-Z find alchohol consumption as a shameful and painful form of self-destruction. Internet Photo
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 1

In Uganda, it is common to find young people drinking themselves silly as a fashionable but the report found that in other countries, the Gen-Z find alchohol consumption as a shameful and painful form of self-destruction. Internet Photo