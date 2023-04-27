Breaking

New Study Exposes Transparency, Accountability Gaps in COVID-19 Response

Human rights
Politics
Kampala, Uganda
The Principal Researcher Dr. Zahara Nampewo presented the findings of the study before the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayeebwa at a dissemination workshop at Imperial Royal Hotel in Kampala Wednesday.
27 Apr 2023 11:01
Kampala, Uganda
Human rights Politics
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us