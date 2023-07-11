In this survey, the first of its kind to determine the national prevalence of the disease, researchers reached out to 36,439 heads of households from enumeration areas used by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics for the national census.
A survey
whose results were released on Wednesday has found more than 750,000 Ugandans to be living with epilepsy, a disorder of the brain
that is characterized by repeated seizures.
In this
survey, the first of its kind to determine the national prevalence of the
disease, researchers reached out to 36,439 heads of households from enumeration
areas used by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics for the national census. The respondents were asked ten questions related to the symptoms of the disease before a clinical assessment was conducted on selected groups.
According to
Prof Angelina Kakooza, a Makerere University-based child neurologist who was
part of the survey team, 1.69 per cent of Ugandans are living with the disease. The majority are from the Eastern part of the country.
//Cue in;
“Initially we had…
Cue out…Uganda...have epilepsy.”//
Without a
survey, Ministry of Health estimates have been putting the prevalence of the
disease at 1 per cent with several of their reports quoting 11 cases per a thousand
people. The new findings show a steep increase and researchers say this means
that there should be an increased investment to ensure that people living with the
disease access treatment.
Dr Anthony Fuller,
the Principal Investigator and Professor of Neurosurgery at Duke
University in the United States says that for many of the sufferers, medication is for a lifetime but none of the
health facilities at a level of Health Center III had the drugs across the
country.
//Cue in; ”Medication availability and…
Cue out…supposed to have.”//
He says
however that their finding is not surprising considering that already existing
data by the World Health Organization show that 75 per cent of the epileptics in Africa
are not on any form of treatment partly because of access challenges but also
awareness since many still believe it’s spiritual than medical illness.
Dr Daniel Kyabayinze the Director of Public Health in the
Ministry of Health said new data comes in handy to offer them direction in
planning and more specific studies are underway to establish the particular
kind of epilepsy the majority are suffering from to determine the necessary drugs.
//Cue in; “The survey has…
Cue out…are given service.”//
While the
National Medical Stores (NMS) provide some of the anti-epileptic drugs, Kyabayinze
says they have been encountering challenges that some facilities get
overstocked to the extent of recording expiry and yet others don’t receive drugs
even when there is demand.
Sarah Nekesa
the Executive Director of an NGO, Epilepsy Support Association notes that the
ministry should use the new data to track the availability of medicines better as
transferring drugs from a highly stocked facility to those in need has been a
big problem for the extent that they resolved to come with alternative centres
where people in need can find drugs.
So far, she
says they have 56 such drug banks across the country to at least enable
those that are already on treatment to sustain into care.