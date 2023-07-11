In this survey, the first of its kind to determine the national prevalence of the disease, researchers reached out to 36,439 heads of households from enumeration areas used by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics for the national census.

A survey whose results were released on Wednesday has found more than 750,000 Ugandans to be living with epilepsy, a disorder of the brain that is characterized by repeated seizures.



In this survey, the first of its kind to determine the national prevalence of the disease, researchers reached out to 36,439 heads of households from enumeration areas used by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics for the national census. The respondents were asked ten questions related to the symptoms of the disease before a clinical assessment was conducted on selected groups.



According to Prof Angelina Kakooza, a Makerere University-based child neurologist who was part of the survey team, 1.69 per cent of Ugandans are living with the disease. The majority are from the Eastern part of the country.



Without a survey, Ministry of Health estimates have been putting the prevalence of the disease at 1 per cent with several of their reports quoting 11 cases per a thousand people. The new findings show a steep increase and researchers say this means that there should be an increased investment to ensure that people living with the disease access treatment.



Dr Anthony Fuller, the Principal Investigator and Professor of Neurosurgery at Duke University in the United States says that for many of the sufferers, medication is for a lifetime but none of the health facilities at a level of Health Center III had the drugs across the country.



He says however that their finding is not surprising considering that already existing data by the World Health Organization show that 75 per cent of the epileptics in Africa are not on any form of treatment partly because of access challenges but also awareness since many still believe it’s spiritual than medical illness.



Dr Daniel Kyabayinze the Director of Public Health in the Ministry of Health said new data comes in handy to offer them direction in planning and more specific studies are underway to establish the particular kind of epilepsy the majority are suffering from to determine the necessary drugs.



While the National Medical Stores (NMS) provide some of the anti-epileptic drugs, Kyabayinze says they have been encountering challenges that some facilities get overstocked to the extent of recording expiry and yet others don’t receive drugs even when there is demand.



Sarah Nekesa the Executive Director of an NGO, Epilepsy Support Association notes that the ministry should use the new data to track the availability of medicines better as transferring drugs from a highly stocked facility to those in need has been a big problem for the extent that they resolved to come with alternative centres where people in need can find drugs.



So far, she says they have 56 such drug banks across the country to at least enable those that are already on treatment to sustain into care.