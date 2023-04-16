Breaking

Newborn Baby Retrieved Alive from Pit Latrine

Bugweri, Uganda
Busoga East police spokesperson, Diana Nandawula, says hospital reports indicate that the baby is out of danger and she is positively responding to treatment.
16 Apr 2023 13:44
