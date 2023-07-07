Breaking

NFA Impounds 200 Tons of Charcoal in Gulu

Environment
Media
Northern
John Giribo, the Acting Range Manager for Aswa Region told Uganda Radio Network the authority along with the police has for the last two weeks been cracking down on illegal charcoal dealers.
05 Jul 2023 10:15
Environment Media Northern
Some of the trucks impunded loaded with charcoal parked at NFA regional offices in Gulu City. Photo By Julius Ocungi
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 1

Some of the trucks impunded loaded with charcoal parked at NFA regional offices in Gulu City. Photo By Julius Ocungi

Entities

Environmental Protection Police Unit-EPPU National Forestry Authority - NFA

Keywords

Environmental degradation