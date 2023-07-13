Speaking at the NUP party Headquarters in Kamwokya on Thursday, David Lewis Rubongoya, the General Secretary said they condemn the failure by the state to prosecute other government officials implicated in corruption scandals.

National Unity Platform- NUP has asked the government to stop the selective approach to the law and ensure that all individuals implicated in the iron sheets scandal are prosecuted.



On Thursday, Minister for Karamoja Affairs Mary Gorreti Kittutu and her brother Michael Naboya appeared before the Court presided over by Chief Magistrate Joan Achiro and were remanded to jail for their respective roles in diverting 14,500 pre-painted iron sheets intended for the Karamoja Community Empowerment Program.



Kittutu was the first suspect to be charged despite other top government officials being implicated in the diversion of the iron sheets.



He added that Kittutu is now being used as a sacrifice while the other people implicated are left to go scot-free.



Joel Ssenyonyi, the NUP Spokesperson said that many other government officials have confessed that they took the iron sheets meant for Karamoja therefore all of them should be charged.



Meanwhile, NUP also condemned the arrest of their members who were holding meetings in the Kyenjojo district. On Thursday, Police in Kyenjojo District detained five NUP Members as police dispersed a meeting attended by some party leaders, coordinators, and mobilizers in for Tooro Sub-region.







The party officials were planning to launch their mobilization campaign dubbed Kunga in the district as part of the party’s attempt to spread the party’s gospel of change across the country.



Ssenyonyi said what is being done is deliberate to stop the party from spreading all over the country.



