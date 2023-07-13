Speaking at the NUP party Headquarters in Kamwokya on Thursday, David Lewis Rubongoya, the General Secretary said they condemn the failure by the state to prosecute other government officials implicated in corruption scandals.
National
Unity Platform- NUP has asked the government to stop the selective approach to
the law and ensure that all individuals implicated in the iron sheets scandal
are prosecuted.
On Thursday,
Minister for Karamoja Affairs Mary Gorreti Kittutu and her brother Michael
Naboya appeared before the Court presided over by Chief Magistrate Joan Achiro
and were remanded to jail for their respective roles in diverting 14,500 pre-painted
iron sheets intended for the Karamoja Community Empowerment Program.
Kittutu was the first suspect to be charged despite other top government
officials being implicated in the diversion of the iron sheets.
Speaking at the NUP party Headquarters in Kamwokya on Thursday, David Lewis
Rubongoya, the General Secretary said they condemn the failure by the state to prosecute other government officials implicated in corruption scandals.
//Cue in: “Tuvumirira ekya ...
Cue out: … bujulizi ki obulala”//
He added that Kittutu is now being used as a sacrifice while the other people
implicated are left to go scot-free.
//Cue in: Kittutu no is …
Cue out: … strongest terms possible”//
Joel
Ssenyonyi, the NUP Spokesperson said that many other government officials have
confessed that they took the iron sheets meant for Karamoja therefore all of them
should be charged.
//Cue in: it is this regime ...
Cue out: … as such”//
Meanwhile, NUP also condemned the arrest of their members who were holding
meetings in the Kyenjojo district. On Thursday, Police in Kyenjojo District detained
five NUP Members as police dispersed a meeting attended by some party leaders,
coordinators, and mobilizers in for Tooro Sub-region.
The party officials were planning to launch their mobilization campaign dubbed
Kunga in the district as part of the party’s attempt to spread the party’s
gospel of change across the country.
Ssenyonyi said what is being done is deliberate to stop the party from
spreading all over the country.