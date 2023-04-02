Breaking

Nwoya RDC Tasked on Team Work in Monitoring Gov't Projects

The Minister’s directive follows complaints from a section of councilors in the district who accused Christopher Omara of working in isolation, undermining technical and elected leaders, and character assassination.
02 Apr 2023 09:01
