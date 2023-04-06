The 700 million Shillings water project was commissioned in December 2021 in Chongambe village, Nyakabing parish. However, a few months after its commissioning, the multi-million piped water system broke down, rendering it useless.

The piped water system pump station at Chongambe.The mini piped water system failed to work.OPM has released 500 million shillings for its repair.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.