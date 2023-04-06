Breaking

OPM Allocates UGX 500M to Revamp Abandoned Pipe Water System

Business and finance
Hoima, Uganda
The 700 million Shillings water project was commissioned in December 2021 in Chongambe village, Nyakabing parish. However, a few months after its commissioning, the multi-million piped water system broke down, rendering it useless.
04 Apr 2023 14:23
Hoima, Uganda
Business and finance
The piped water system pump station at Chongambe.The mini piped water system failed to work.OPM has released 500 million shillings for its repair.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 1

The piped water system pump station at Chongambe.The mini piped water system failed to work.OPM has released 500 million shillings for its repair.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

Keywords

DRDIP OPM piped water system