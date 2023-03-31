In his speech, Mpuuga says that out of the proposed 48.9 trillion Shillings alternative national budget, 32.8 trillion will be internally generated revenue. He notes that the 32.8 trillion is composed of a projected total tax collection of 27.83 trillion, proposed recovery of 4 trillion from tax exemptions and another 1 trillion from corruption scandals.

Leader of the Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga presenting his budget speech.