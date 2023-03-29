District
- all -
Arua, Uganda
East Acholi, Uganda
Elgon Region
Entebbe, Uganda
Fort Portal, Uganda
Gulu, Uganda
Hoima, Uganda
Jinja, Uganda
Kabale, Western Region, Uganda
Kampala, Uganda
Karamoja, Uganda
Kasese, Uganda
Lango Bureau, Uganda
Mbarara, Uganda
Mukono, Uganda
North Buganda, Uganda
Soroti, Uganda
South-West Buganda
Wakiso, Uganda
Register
Log in
Human rights
Politics
Business and finance
Oil & Gas
Parliament
Sport
Education
Election
National Perspective
Files
URN Fact Checker
Archive + Search
Breaking
29 Mar ·
08:53
·
Over 700 Driving Licenses Issued in Lira in One Week
29 Mar ·
08:31
·
Foundation Bodies Threaten to Go Private Over “No Fees Policy”
29 Mar ·
08:10
·
Uganda Cranes Secure Much Needed Victory Over Tanzania at AFCON 2023
29 Mar ·
07:51
·
Former Guantanamo Bay Prisoner Jamal Kiyemba Charged with Terrorism
29 Mar ·
07:28
·
Minister Babalanda Tasks New Board to Restructure UPPC
28 Mar ·
01:08
·
Woman Celebrates 130th Birthday: A Glimpse into Her Long Life
28 Mar ·
12:33
·
Assessors: Prosecution Failed to Prove Case Against Kirumira, Mbabazi Murder Suspects
28 Mar ·
07:54
·
AFCON: Cranes, Micho Under Pressure Ahead of Taifa Stars Return Leg
28 Mar ·
07:17
·
UEGCL Takes Over Nalubaale, Kiira Power Plants as Eskom Exits
27 Mar ·
02:58
·
Kabalagala Police Investigate Case of Missing Child
Over 700 Driving Licenses Issued in Lira in One Week
Top story
Science and technology
Business and finance
Northern
Lira, Uganda
Peterson Mandera, the Uganda Security Printing Company Ltd team leader, says that the exercise was a success because they achieved their target of giving licenses to motorists.
29 Mar 2023
08:53
Lira, Uganda
Amony
Immaculate
Science and technology
Business and finance
Northern
Lawrence Egole (seated), the RCC Lira processing his Driving license on Monday last week.
You need to
Log in
and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in
Images
1
Lawrence Egole (seated), the RCC Lira processing his Driving license on Monday last week.
Keywords
Over 700 Driving License Issued in Lira
Entities
Uganda Security Printing Company Ltd (USPC)
Reset password
×
Email address
Reset password
Close
Register
×
First name
Minimum 2 characters.
Last name
Minimum 2 characters.
Email address
Password
Register
Close