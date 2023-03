The documents relate to the hospital expenditure of 771.85 million Shillings on the management of COVID-19 patients and related activities. The money is Shillings 501.8 million in excess of the Shillings 270 million that the Ministry of Health separately availed to different Regional Referrals to respond to the pandemic.

Eric Olum, the Arua Hospital Internal Auditor and the Hospital Director Dr. Filbert Nyeko.