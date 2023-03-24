Breaking

Papal Nuncio Luigi Bianco Starts Visit to Gulu Archdiocese

Religion
Northern
Gulu, Uganda
Papal Nuncio Luigi was welcomed by the Most Rev. John Baptist Odama, the Archbishop of Gulu, clergies, and believers as they sang songs of joy.
22 Mar 2023 17:59
Papal Nuncio in Uganda Luigi Bianco at St Joseph`s Cathedral Church.
Papal Nuncio in Uganda Luigi Bianco at St Joseph`s Cathedral Church.

