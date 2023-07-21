Breaking

Parliament Adjourned Over Expired Tenure of LC Chairpersons

The Attorney General, Kiryowa Kiwanuka, told MPs that the expiry of the term office of the LCs has not created any leadership vacuum after the Government extended their tenure in office.
Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka consults Speaker Anita Among
Images 1

Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka consults Speaker Anita Among

