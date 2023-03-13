Breaking

Parliament Reconsiders Markets Bill 2021

Speaker Anita Among said that the President declined to assent to the proposed Bill and directed Parliament to review sections 19 to 27 to avert extortion of public market vendors by markets management committees.
09 Mar 2023 17:27
Parliament of Uganda
