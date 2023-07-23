Breaking

Pictorial; Angiro Gutmoi, Former Erute North MP Laid to Rest

Politics
Northern
Lira, Uganda
Angiro was a victim of a single road crash which claimed the lives of four passengers along Karuma- Pakwach highway on Saturday 8th July 2023. He was laid to rest at his ancestral home in Ayami sub county, Lira district on Friday 21st.
22 Jul 2023 19:27
Lira, Uganda
Politics Northern
Politicians gather around Angiro's final resting place (Photo by Immaculate Amony)
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 14

Politicians gather around Angiro's final resting place (Photo by Immaculate Amony)

Keywords

Forum for Democratic Change (FFDC) Pictorial; Angiro Gutmoi, Former Erute North MP Laid to Rest

Entities

Forum for Democratic Change (FFDC)