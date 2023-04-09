Unlike the previous years when the government restricted the number of worshipers because of Corona Virus, this time many of them stormed their places of worship.
Start slideshow
A parent arriving at St. Paul's Cathedral, Namirembe for the Easter Sunday service
Hundreds of Christians
this morning converged in different places of worship to commemorate the
resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Unlike the previous years when the government restricted the number of worshipers because of Corona Virus, this time many
of them stormed their places of worship.
Uganda Radio Network (URN) followed prayers at All Saints Cathedral Nakasero
and St. Paul’s Cathedral, Namirembe, St Augustine Chapel, and St Francis
Chapel Makerere University and now brings you pictures.