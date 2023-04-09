Breaking

Pictorial: Hundreds of Christians Gather to Commemorate Resurrection on Easter Sunday

Religion
Kampala, Uganda
Unlike the previous years when the government restricted the number of worshipers because of Corona Virus, this time many of them stormed their places of worship.
A parent arriving at St. Paul's Cathedral, Namirembe for the Easter Sunday service
Hundreds of Christians this morning converged in different places of worship to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. 

Uganda Radio Network (URN) followed prayers at All Saints Cathedral Nakasero and St. Paul’s Cathedral, Namirembe, St Augustine Chapel, and St Francis Chapel Makerere University and now brings you pictures.

Fahad Muganga

Christopher Kisekka

Cheptoek William

Hafitha Issa

Baker Batte

