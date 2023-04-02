Breaking

Pictorial: UPDF Troops Arrive in North Kivu for EAC Peace Mission

Security
East Africa
Rutshuru, Democratic Republic of the Congo
The troops who were flagged off on Wednesday by Lt.General Kayanja Muhanga, the UPDF Land Forces Commander crossed through the Bunagana border at exactly 9:45 on Friday.
31 Mar 2023 18:50
Rutshuru, Democratic Republic of the Congo
Security East Africa
A UPDF Truck and armoured Vehicle inside DRC
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 17

A UPDF Truck and armoured Vehicle inside DRC