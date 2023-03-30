Breaking

Platinum Heathens Captain Optimistic Of Defending National Rugby League Title

Jinja, Uganda
The players said this after Platinum Heathens humbled Walukuba Barbarians RFC 44-3 in a return leg game played at the Jinja city's based Abel Dhaira stadium on Saturday.
Both Heathens and Walukuba Barbarians face off for a scrum session as the referee looks on.
