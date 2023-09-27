Police Foil Students Demonstration at Masaka Nursing School

About 200 students turned rowdy and matched to the school’s main administration block, to protest what they described as gross financial exploitation by the administration and an unconducive learning environment.
Anti-riot
police in Masaka City on Thursday foiled a demonstration by students of Masaka
School of Comprehensive Nursing.
About 200
students turned rowdy and marched to the school’s main administration block, to
protest what they described as gross financial exploitation by the
administration and an unconducive learning environment.
Baker
Muyanja, the students’ guild council leader says the demonstration was sparked
off by orders from Principal Kakoline Nawusindo, who said that students who
had tuition balance will be denied meals.
He also says
that students were protesting the tough policy that requires students to pay a fine
of 230,000 Shillings for failing to pay all fees in the first month of the
term. Muyanja adds that the dormitories have been in a power blackout for
almost a week without any explanations or interventions by the administration
despite the reminders.
The
demonstration prompted the administration to call the police to contain the situation
before it goes out of hand.
Hussein
Mugarura, the Masaka City Police Commander found it a hard time to convince the
angry students to call off the demonstration.
He asked them to make their complaints formal and that the security
committee will engage with the administration on the grievances.
Mugarura instructed
the institution's administration to immediately rescind the decision of denying
meals to students who have not completed the fees.
Kakoline Nawusindo the Principal of Masaka School of Comprehensive Nursing
dismissed most of the concerns raised by the students as baseless. She
argues that the rowdy students intend to default the institution on their fees
obligations.
According to Namusindo, only 40 percent of the 349 students have managed to pay 65 percent of
their school fees obligations, which has pushed the institution into huge debts affecting its operations.