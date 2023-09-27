Police Foil Students Demonstration at Masaka Nursing School

About 200 students turned rowdy and matched to the school’s main administration block, to protest what they described as gross financial exploitation by the administration and an unconducive learning environment.

Hussein Mugarura, the Masaka City District Police Commander spaeking to students Masaka School of comprehensive Nursing who demonstrated on Thursday

About 200 students turned rowdy and marched to the school’s main administration block, to protest what they described as gross financial exploitation by the administration and an unconducive learning environment.



Baker Muyanja, the students’ guild council leader says the demonstration was sparked off by orders from Principal Kakoline Nawusindo, who said that students who had tuition balance will be denied meals.



He also says that students were protesting the tough policy that requires students to pay a fine of 230,000 Shillings for failing to pay all fees in the first month of the term. Muyanja adds that the dormitories have been in a power blackout for almost a week without any explanations or interventions by the administration despite the reminders.



The demonstration prompted the administration to call the police to contain the situation before it goes out of hand.





Hussein Mugarura, the Masaka City Police Commander found it a hard time to convince the angry students to call off the demonstration. He asked them to make their complaints formal and that the security committee will engage with the administration on the grievances.



Mugarura instructed the institution's administration to immediately rescind the decision of denying meals to students who have not completed the fees.



Kakoline Nawusindo the Principal of Masaka School of Comprehensive Nursing dismissed most of the concerns raised by the students as baseless. She argues that the rowdy students intend to default the institution on their fees obligations.



According to Namusindo, only 40 percent of the 349 students have managed to pay 65 percent of their school fees obligations, which has pushed the institution into huge debts affecting its operations.



