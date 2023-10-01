Police Investigates Attack On Village Defense Secretary

Mukama,66, breathed his last Tuesday following an attack on Sunday night.

Busoga East police are investigating the attack and subsequent of Steven Mukama, the Nkono Ward Defense Secretary in the Northern division in Iganga municipality. Mukama,66, breathed his last Tuesday following an attack on Sunday night.



It is alleged that unknown youths attacked Mukama while sitting on his compound on Sunday night and fled into hiding. This prompted well-wishers and Mukama's family members to rush him to Iganga General Hospital for treatment.



However, his condition kept on deteriorating with endless relapses, which resulted in his death as health workers were making arrangements to refer him to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital for better management.



The deceased's nephew, Joshua Mugero, says that his uncle was attacked by seemingly rowdy youths whom he has been deterring from creating havoc in the community. "The youths were about six in number and had machetes and other weapons in their hands, which raised suspicion that they intentionally aimed at ending his life following the endless operations against criminals in the community," he said.



Asuman Kigobero, a resident in the area says that the suspects fled through dark corners in the night to avoid onlookers from surrounding them or identifying them. Busoga East Regional Police Spokesperson, Diana Nandawula says that detectives have been dispatched to interrogate probable eyewitnesses with viable information concerning the same.



Nandawula says that they have opened up a general inquiry file with an aim of expediting the investigations and asked members of the general public to volunteer information pertaining to this incident.



