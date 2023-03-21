Breaking

Police Officer Shot Dead in Kabale

Crime
Kabale, Western Region, Uganda
on Sunday Arineitwe gained access to the Police Barracks and entered the uniport where Komuhangi was and a fight ensued.
19 Mar 2023 13:47
Kabale, Western Region, Uganda
Crime
Deceased's body being loaded on a police pick-up (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Images 2

Deceased's body being loaded on a police pick-up (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)