District
- all -
Arua, Uganda
East Acholi, Uganda
Elgon Region
Entebbe, Uganda
Fort Portal, Uganda
Gulu, Uganda
Hoima, Uganda
Jinja, Uganda
Kabale, Western Region, Uganda
Kampala, Uganda
Karamoja, Uganda
Kasese, Uganda
Lango Bureau, Uganda
Mbarara, Uganda
Mukono, Uganda
North Buganda, Uganda
Soroti, Uganda
South-West Buganda
Wakiso, Uganda
Register
Log in
Human rights
Politics
Business and finance
Oil & Gas
Parliament
Sport
Education
Election
National Perspective
Files
URN Fact Checker
Archive + Search
Breaking
09 Jul ·
12:38
·
Bishop Wanok to Represent Uganda at Historic Synod in Vatican
09 Jul ·
10:15
·
Police Truck Intercepted Loading Charcoal
09 Jul ·
08:18
·
32 Drivers Participate in EMC Rally
09 Jul ·
08:01
·
Court Reverses Owere's Dismisssal as NOTU Chair
09 Jul ·
07:44
·
Police Officers Shoot Three in Kikuube
08 Jul ·
06:44
·
Sabiiti Retires After 24 Years as Auxiliary Bishop of Fort Portal
08 Jul ·
10:36
·
Fake Farm Inputs Affecting Nascent Crop Farming in Karamoja
08 Jul ·
08:47
·
Court Orders Don Zella to Deposit UGX 20M Security in Speke Apartments Burglary Case
08 Jul ·
07:45
·
Bukedea By- Election: Councilor Charged with Robbery, Assault of LC V Aspirant
08 Jul ·
07:37
·
Businessman Aponye's Accident Blamed on Over speeding, Lack of Warning Signs
Police Truck Intercepted Loading Charcoal
Top story
Crime
Security
Nakapiripirit, Uganda
Michael Okurut, the Nakapiripirit Resident District Commissioner, informed reporters that the truck was impounded as part of the ongoing operations against the commercial charcoal business.
09 Jul 2023
10:15
Nakapiripirit, Uganda
Godfrey
Eyoku
Crime
Security
A Police truck that was intercepted while loading bags of charcoal at Kamusalaba village
You need to
Log in
and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in
Support us
Images
1
A Police truck that was intercepted while loading bags of charcoal at Kamusalaba village
Entities
Nakapiripirit District Local Government
The Uganda Police Force - UPF
Keywords
Nakapiripirit district
loading bags of charcoal
police truck intercepted
presidential directives to ban charcoal trade
Reset password
×
Email address
Reset password
Close
Register
×
First name
Minimum 2 characters.
Last name
Minimum 2 characters.
Email address
Password
Register
Close