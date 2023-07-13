Breaking

Police Warn Residents Against ‘’Attending to Unusual Visitors’’ at Night

Kitgum, Uganda
The Acholi sub-region, particularly Lamwo and Kitgum districts, has experienced a rise in gun violence. These areas share borders with Karamojong regions and are adjacent to South Sudan. Most of the attacks occur during nighttime hours.
David Ongom Mudong. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara
David Ongom Mudong. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

