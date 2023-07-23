According to the report, poverty levels have stagnated at 21 per cent accompanied by lower growth. The COVID-19 pandemic and its aftereffects reportedly worsened the poverty levels across the country. Poverty and inequality remain critical development challenges for the country.

Members of Rwot Ma Mio village saving group based in Gulu. An increase in incomes has not improved the quality of health and education in Uganda. Credit Wambi Micahel