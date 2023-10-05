Preparatory Meetings for Consecration of Luwero Bishop Elect Suspended

The outgoing Luwero Bishop Eridard Nsubuga wrote to the Diocesan Secretary, the Chairpersons of the House of Clergy,and the House of Laity informing them that the House of Bishops sitting in Hoima had revoked the election of Rev Canon Godfrey Kasana Semakula as 4th Bishop of Luweero Diocese.
File photo; Christians congratulate Rev Canon Godfrey Kasana Ssemakula upon his election as Bishop
The planning
meetings for the consecration and enthronement of the fourth Bishop of Luwero
Anglican Diocese have been suspended after the disqualification of the
bishop-elect.
The committee organizing the function was scheduled to meet on Friday at the
offices of Luwero Diocese to discuss the plans for the function scheduled for
July 16th.
However, the Diocesan Secretary Reverend Canon Eric Ssebigajju informed the members
that the meetings have been suspended pending guidance from the Province of the
Church of Uganda.
“Let’s wait for guidance from the province then we shall get together and
receive guidance for further action. However, renovations on the cathedral and
Bishop's residence should continue.’’ Ssebigajju wrote in an internal message.
On Thursday, the outgoing Luwero Bishop Eridard Nsubuga Kironde wrote to the
Diocesan Secretary, the Chairperson of the House of Clergy, and the House of
Laity informing them that the House of Bishops sitting in Hoima had revoked the
election of Rev Canon Godfrey Kasana Semakula as 4th Bishop of Luweero Diocese.
He however told them to wait for Provincial Secretary for an official
Communication.
He added the delay is due to the fact that Archbishop Stephen Kazimba Mugalu
and the House of Bishops are still out in Hoima for a field visit to the Oil
and Gas Operational Areas in the Albertine Graben.
“In the meantime, please join me to encourage our Christians both Laity and
Clergy to remain as calm as they have always been, as we wait for the details
from the Provincial office. Also, let us encourage one another to keep Canon
Kasana and his family in our prayers” Nsubuga concluded in his short message.
By Friday, the Provincial Secretary was yet to release official communication
and way forward after revoking the election of Kasana.
Rev. Canon Kasana Ssemakula was elected the fourth Bishop of Luwero to succeed
Bishop Eridard Nsubuga Kironde, who is retiring in July this year after
attaining the mandatory retirement age of 65. Kasana was elected on March 27,
2023.
Bishop-elect Kasana Ssemakula was supposed to be consecrated and enthroned on
July 16, 2023, at St. Mark's Cathedral, in Luwero Town Council.
A section of
Christians led by Kenneth R. Kikabi, a congregant at St. Mark petitioned the
Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu demanding the
nullification of the election accusing Kasana of allegedly siring children
outside the wedlock during priesthood in contravention of the Ten commandments and
canon laws.
Kasana appeared before the Provincial secretary and Archbishop Kazimba last
week but he denied the extramarital affair with other women.
The
petitioner also alleged that the nomination committee which selected two
candidates where Rev. Kasana emerged as bishop-elect was unlawfully constituted
and corrupt.
This is the second time the election of Luwero Bishop is halted. Earlier
on Kikabi through a petition forced the Church of Uganda to nullify the
nomination of Abel Sserwanja Merewooma, the parish priest of St Stephens’
Church Kireka in Namirembe Diocese who had been selected as a candidate in the
same race.
The church concurred with Kikabi who successfully argued that Merewooma had not
served 10 years as a priest to be elected as bishop as enshrined in canon law.