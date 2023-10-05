Preparatory Meetings for Consecration of Luwero Bishop Elect Suspended

The outgoing Luwero Bishop Eridard Nsubuga wrote to the Diocesan Secretary, the Chairpersons of the House of Clergy,and the House of Laity informing them that the House of Bishops sitting in Hoima had revoked the election of Rev Canon Godfrey Kasana Semakula as 4th Bishop of Luweero Diocese.

The planning meetings for the consecration and enthronement of the fourth Bishop of Luwero Anglican Diocese have been suspended after the disqualification of the bishop-elect.



The committee organizing the function was scheduled to meet on Friday at the offices of Luwero Diocese to discuss the plans for the function scheduled for July 16th.



However, the Diocesan Secretary Reverend Canon Eric Ssebigajju informed the members that the meetings have been suspended pending guidance from the Province of the Church of Uganda.



“Let’s wait for guidance from the province then we shall get together and receive guidance for further action. However, renovations on the cathedral and Bishop's residence should continue.’’ Ssebigajju wrote in an internal message.



On Thursday, the outgoing Luwero Bishop Eridard Nsubuga Kironde wrote to the Diocesan Secretary, the Chairperson of the House of Clergy, and the House of Laity informing them that the House of Bishops sitting in Hoima had revoked the election of Rev Canon Godfrey Kasana Semakula as 4th Bishop of Luweero Diocese.



He however told them to wait for Provincial Secretary for an official Communication.



He added the delay is due to the fact that Archbishop Stephen Kazimba Mugalu and the House of Bishops are still out in Hoima for a field visit to the Oil and Gas Operational Areas in the Albertine Graben.



“In the meantime, please join me to encourage our Christians both Laity and Clergy to remain as calm as they have always been, as we wait for the details from the Provincial office. Also, let us encourage one another to keep Canon Kasana and his family in our prayers” Nsubuga concluded in his short message.



By Friday, the Provincial Secretary was yet to release official communication and way forward after revoking the election of Kasana.



Rev. Canon Kasana Ssemakula was elected the fourth Bishop of Luwero to succeed Bishop Eridard Nsubuga Kironde, who is retiring in July this year after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 65. Kasana was elected on March 27, 2023.



Bishop-elect Kasana Ssemakula was supposed to be consecrated and enthroned on July 16, 2023, at St. Mark's Cathedral, in Luwero Town Council.



A section of Christians led by Kenneth R. Kikabi, a congregant at St. Mark petitioned the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu demanding the nullification of the election accusing Kasana of allegedly siring children outside the wedlock during priesthood in contravention of the Ten commandments and canon laws.



Kasana appeared before the Provincial secretary and Archbishop Kazimba last week but he denied the extramarital affair with other women.



The petitioner also alleged that the nomination committee which selected two candidates where Rev. Kasana emerged as bishop-elect was unlawfully constituted and corrupt.



This is the second time the election of Luwero Bishop is halted. Earlier on Kikabi through a petition forced the Church of Uganda to nullify the nomination of Abel Sserwanja Merewooma, the parish priest of St Stephens’ Church Kireka in Namirembe Diocese who had been selected as a candidate in the same race.



The church concurred with Kikabi who successfully argued that Merewooma had not served 10 years as a priest to be elected as bishop as enshrined in canon law.



