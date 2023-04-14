Breaking

President Tshisekedi Rules Out Dialogue With M23

Security
Rutshuru, Democratic Republic of the Congo
Speaking after the meeting in Kinshasa with the Swiss President, Alain Berset about the security and humanitarian crisis in the Eastern of DRC, Tshisekedi ruled out dialogue with M23 rebels.
14 Apr 2023 16:20
Rutshuru, Democratic Republic of the Congo
Security
Some of M23 rebels on duty (2)
You need to Log in and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in

Support us

Images 1

Some of M23 rebels on duty (2)