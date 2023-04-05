District
- all -
Arua, Uganda
East Acholi, Uganda
Elgon Region
Entebbe, Uganda
Fort Portal, Uganda
Gulu, Uganda
Hoima, Uganda
Jinja, Uganda
Kabale, Western Region, Uganda
Kampala, Uganda
Karamoja, Uganda
Kasese, Uganda
Lango Bureau, Uganda
Mbarara, Uganda
Mukono, Uganda
North Buganda, Uganda
Soroti, Uganda
South-West Buganda
Wakiso, Uganda
Register
Log in
Human rights
Politics
Business and finance
Oil & Gas
Parliament
Sport
Education
Election
National Perspective
Files
URN Fact Checker
Archive + Search
Breaking
05 Apr ·
04:52
·
Oil and Gas Compensation: Negotiator Determined to Die for Land
05 Apr ·
09:57
·
Parliamentary Oversight Body Urges Members to Fulfill Financial Obligations
05 Apr ·
08:58
·
Busoga United's Head Coach Outlines Strategies to Avoid Relegation
05 Apr ·
07:59
·
Court Confirms Nayebale as Gomba Woman MP
04 Apr ·
08:31
·
Keshwala Factory up in Flames
04 Apr ·
07:49
·
Electronic Medical Records System to Improve Patient's Data Protection, Disease Surveillance
04 Apr ·
07:42
·
Evangelism, Welfare Top Priorities for Luwero Bishop Elect
04 Apr ·
07:31
·
Nagirinya Murder Case: Suspects Had Direct Voice Communication- Data Report
03 Apr ·
02:31
·
Ssemakula, Tibaijuka Elected Bishops
03 Apr ·
02:17
·
Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana and Mabirizi's Application to Halt Trial Can't Be Consolidated-Court
Private Cars Exempted From Trashcan Penalty, Not Littering - NEMA
Environment
Business and finance
Kampala, Uganda
Focus will be on public transport vehicles particularly those that do long-haul commutes where waste is generated as a result of journey refreshments, child care.
03 Apr 2023
15:40
Kampala, Uganda
Nebert
Rugadya
Environment
Business and finance
A trash bin in a car. Courtesy photo by Akankwasah Barirega
You need to
Log in
and be a client to read this story in full and get access to audio and images.
Log in
Support us
Images
1
A trash bin in a car. Courtesy photo by Akankwasah Barirega
Reset password
×
Email address
Reset password
Close
Register
×
First name
Minimum 2 characters.
Last name
Minimum 2 characters.
Email address
Password
Register
Close