Promoted Police Officers Urged to Respect Subordinates

Bazil Mugisha, who has been promoted to Senior Commissioner of Police, said many of them had given up on promotions. He cited two police officers who have been serving as Police Constables for 44 years but have now been promoted to corporal.
Dr John Kamya being decorated to Senior Commissioner of Police
Newly promoted senior police officers have been urged to
appreciate their juniors because they are vital in their promotions.
While speaking
at the pipping ceremony of police officers who were recently promoted to the ranks of Assistant
Commissioner of Police, Commissioner of Police and Senior Commissioner
of Police, the Police Director for Human Resource Management Jesse Kamunanwire said a lot is considered when promoting
someone from one rank to another and most important is the ability to lead
subordinates.
He said if
the juniors describe you as a bad leader, you cannot be promoted because you
have no ability to lead. The promoted officers have also been reminded to
respect their spouses and other family members because if they don’t support them,
they cannot execute the forces’ duties.
For those
who have not been promoted, Kamunanwire and the Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola, urged them not to lose hope but continue working hard because
promotions are not just awarded but earned.
“Promotions
are earned. It is through the various achievements you have made, you get
decorated. Promotions are added responsibility. You have to double your
efforts. You are expected to be professional and efficient. You’re accountable.
It takes devotion,” AIGP Kamunanwire said.
In total, 10,915
police officers have been promoted this year and of these, at least 1,603 are in the senior
category. IGP Ochola said over 15,000 police officers have been promoted in the
last two years. He said the promotion backlog emanated from the 2016 promotions
that attracted a probe by the Inspectorate of Government.
The 2016 promotions under the leadership of Gen Edward Kale Kayihura
were described as fraudulent and most officers who had just joined the force
were rapidly being promoted. The IGG
probe led to the suspension of all promotions in the police force. Police
had gone for five years without promotions which had demoralized many police
officers.
However, IGP Ochola has promised that promotions are now going to
become an annual activity.
Joseph Kato is currently a Master's candidate at Makerere University. He holds a Bachelors Degree in Mass Communication from Kampala International University, a Diploma in Journalism and he's also a graduate in Guidance and Counseling.