Promoted Police Officers Urged to Respect Subordinates

Bazil Mugisha, who has been promoted to Senior Commissioner of Police, said many of them had given up on promotions. He cited two police officers who have been serving as Police Constables for 44 years but have now been promoted to corporal.

Dr John Kamya being decorated to Senior Commissioner of Police

Newly promoted senior police officers have been urged to appreciate their juniors because they are vital in their promotions.



While speaking at the pipping ceremony of police officers who were recently promoted to the ranks of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Commissioner of Police and Senior Commissioner of Police, the Police Director for Human Resource Management Jesse Kamunanwire said a lot is considered when promoting someone from one rank to another and most important is the ability to lead subordinates.



He said if the juniors describe you as a bad leader, you cannot be promoted because you have no ability to lead. The promoted officers have also been reminded to respect their spouses and other family members because if they don’t support them, they cannot execute the forces’ duties.



For those who have not been promoted, Kamunanwire and the Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola, urged them not to lose hope but continue working hard because promotions are not just awarded but earned.



“Promotions are earned. It is through the various achievements you have made, you get decorated. Promotions are added responsibility. You have to double your efforts. You are expected to be professional and efficient. You’re accountable. It takes devotion,” AIGP Kamunanwire said.



In total, 10,915 police officers have been promoted this year and of these, at least 1,603 are in the senior category. IGP Ochola said over 15,000 police officers have been promoted in the last two years. He said the promotion backlog emanated from the 2016 promotions that attracted a probe by the Inspectorate of Government.



The 2016 promotions under the leadership of Gen Edward Kale Kayihura were described as fraudulent and most officers who had just joined the force were rapidly being promoted. The IGG probe led to the suspension of all promotions in the police force. Police had gone for five years without promotions which had demoralized many police officers.



However, IGP Ochola has promised that promotions are now going to become an annual activity.